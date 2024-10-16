626 Financial LLC Sells 5,461 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

626 Financial LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CVS Health by 402.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,816,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

