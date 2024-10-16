626 Financial LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

626 Financial LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 14,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

