626 Financial LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

626 Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total value of $247,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,143.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

