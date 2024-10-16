626 Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,876 Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 108.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 90,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,997,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 218.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $718.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.95. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,306.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,306.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $491,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.