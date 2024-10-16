361 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

