3,411 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

