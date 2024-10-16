30,451 Shares in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Bought by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Onestream makes up approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.
Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.17.
OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.
