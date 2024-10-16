2,705 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,705 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

