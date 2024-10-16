2,600 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 29,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,034. The company has a market cap of $729.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $55.94.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

