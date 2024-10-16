2,037 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

