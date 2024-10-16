1,859 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

