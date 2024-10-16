1,649 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 60.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

