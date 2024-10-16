1,172 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,947 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.