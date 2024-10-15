Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 289,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,283. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

