Zhang Financial LLC Sells 6,813 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,699,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after buying an additional 143,033 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 1,298,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

