Zhang Financial LLC Sells 4,845 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after buying an additional 679,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,717,000 after buying an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.91. 66,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $97.26.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

