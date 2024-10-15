Zhang Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 707,352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 573,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after buying an additional 488,114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 744,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,993. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $63.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

