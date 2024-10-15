Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $218.52. 1,767,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

