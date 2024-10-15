Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $483.67. 708,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.90 and a one year high of $510.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.