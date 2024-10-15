Zhang Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 9,650,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,033,521. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

