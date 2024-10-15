Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 739.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 107,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 170,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.