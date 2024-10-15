Zhang Financial LLC Buys 16,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 390,896 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 273,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,787,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.