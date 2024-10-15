Zebec Network (ZBCN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.11 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $72.18 million and $12.11 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00258195 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00106846 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,474,348.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.