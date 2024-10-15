Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAPP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZAPP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

