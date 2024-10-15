Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAPP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZAPP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZAPP

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.