Zambesigold Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $26.40 million and $10,793.40 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

