Zacks Research Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

