XYO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $670,172.78 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $81.37 million and $670,172.78 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,810.67 or 0.99999317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00066315 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

