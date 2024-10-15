XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Free Report) fell 18.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
XT Energy Group Price Performance
XT Energy Group Company Profile
XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XT Energy Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for XT Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XT Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.