XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.