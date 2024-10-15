Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,395,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,889,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,975.5 days.
Xinyi Glass Price Performance
XYIGF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Glass
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.