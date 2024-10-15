Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,395,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,889,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,975.5 days.

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

XYIGF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.