WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$253.45 and last traded at C$250.61, with a volume of 11265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$249.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.58.

WSP Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$229.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$219.61. The company has a market cap of C$31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

