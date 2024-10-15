Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $432.49 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00250366 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,696,889,109,743 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,696,935,584,597.556. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004925 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $7,471,786.66 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

