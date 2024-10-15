Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $57.89 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00253733 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,745,265 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,745,264.9342344. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37475899 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $18,186,054.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

