Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $1.67 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,982,259 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 267,798,573.49712396 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05424272 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,239,894.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

