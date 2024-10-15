Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Reaches $28.04

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $154.29 million and $46.12 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $28.04 or 0.00042024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,503,387 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,503,387.29204774. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.79379963 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1117 active market(s) with $29,882,338.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

