Wrapped AVAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.88 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $28.96 or 0.00043993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $159.37 million and approximately $37.88 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00258403 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,503,387 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,503,387.29204774. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 29.4305001 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1117 active market(s) with $44,539,705.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

