Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Wayne A.I. Frederick Sells 1,828 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.83. 2,184,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

