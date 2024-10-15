Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Shares of WWD traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,890. Woodward has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,872,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

