WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.76 ($0.51). 281,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 202,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.65 ($0.50).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
WizzFinancial Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WizzFinancial news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 52,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £19,931 ($26,026.38). 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About WizzFinancial
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WizzFinancial
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a support level?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.