WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.76 ($0.51). 281,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 202,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.65 ($0.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

WizzFinancial Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.26 million, a P/E ratio of 969.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.38.

In other WizzFinancial news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 52,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £19,931 ($26,026.38). 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

