WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 2375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.96.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

