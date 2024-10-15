WINkLink (WIN) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $88.79 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008733 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $16,972,363.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

