Whirlpool Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,308. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

