Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 52.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 39,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 4,209,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

