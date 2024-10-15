Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ON by 25.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 2.24.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

