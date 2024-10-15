Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $359.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.