Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,251,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

