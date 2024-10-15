Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $24.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VO opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average is $248.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

