Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

