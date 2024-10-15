Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $931.16 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $884.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $913.95 and a 200-day moving average of $854.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

