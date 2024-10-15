Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $273.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

